Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,625 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $23,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit by 184,265.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,279,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,573,000 after buying an additional 1,278,799 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 140.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 859,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,190,000 after acquiring an additional 501,656 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after purchasing an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $87,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $418.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.95.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

