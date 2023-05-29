Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 67,722 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,722 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of CF Industries worth $23,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 18.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in CF Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $62.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

