Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 90,361 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,361 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CSX were worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.76.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.05. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

