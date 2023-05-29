Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $505.50.

Shares of TDY opened at $397.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $422.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.82. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,876,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,350,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,954,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,332,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,821,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

