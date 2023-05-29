Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
TLSNY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.14%.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.