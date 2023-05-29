Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

TLSNY opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.0644 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.14%.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses on mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.