Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 312 ($3.88).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.36) to GBX 290 ($3.61) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.23) to GBX 310 ($3.86) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Tesco Stock Performance

LON TSCO opened at GBX 263.80 ($3.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,638.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 194.35 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 285.30 ($3.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 250.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.29.

Tesco Increases Dividend

Tesco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.05 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. Tesco’s payout ratio is 11,000.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

