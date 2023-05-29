TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $142.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,298,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Stock Up 1.1 %

TFII stock opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TFI International has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.609 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

About TFI International

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

