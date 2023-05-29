The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $107.80 Average PT from Brokerages

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENSG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,261,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 33,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $3,350,210.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,261,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,435 shares of company stock valued at $11,144,044. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 581.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.