The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after acquiring an additional 307,993 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $62,452,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,015,000 after acquiring an additional 169,865 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $332.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.93. The company has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

