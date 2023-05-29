The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $15,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

