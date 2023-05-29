The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

KR opened at $47.31 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

