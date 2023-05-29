The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $39.99.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
