The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

