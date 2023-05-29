The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Creative Planning raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $172.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.03. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

