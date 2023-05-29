Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 20,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,038,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 172,916 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 57,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

