Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $182.18 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

