Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$110.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.15 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transp in a report on Monday, February 13th.

