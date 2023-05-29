Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Update

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 191,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Transat A.T. from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Transat A.T. Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TRZBF opened at $2.86 on Monday. Transat A.T. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

