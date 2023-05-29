True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in May

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 861,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 307.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TUERF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

TUERF stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

