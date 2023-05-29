TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

Insider Transactions at TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $465.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Garrett Ferencz purchased 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,976.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth $307,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at $473,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Articles

