Truist Financial Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $90.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.53.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average of $82.11. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

