U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,568,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,599.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.16.

NYSE USB opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.