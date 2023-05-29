UBS Group Cuts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $560.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on COST. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $547.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $507.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.93. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,309,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

