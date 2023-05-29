UFP Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $80.79 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $3,985,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,559,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,991 shares of company stock worth $7,132,135 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Recommended Stories

