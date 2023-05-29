Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

UL stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.33. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.