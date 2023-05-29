United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,650 shares of company stock valued at $312,804. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
United Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.
United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.
United Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.
About United Bankshares
United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.
