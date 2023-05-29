United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UG stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.47.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

