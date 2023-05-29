United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of UG stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.47.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.
United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.
