Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.90.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Up 4.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 191.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $153.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.42. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $155.91.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

Further Reading

