Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VALU opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $447.46 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.46. Value Line has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $118.40.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Value Line by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Value Line by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.