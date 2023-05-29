Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Head-To-Head Survey

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxxinity and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxxinity N/A -105.46% -66.73% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -53.83% -33.49% -18.21%

Volatility & Risk

Vaxxinity has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxxinity 0 0 0 0 N/A Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 4 9 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vaxxinity and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $57.54, indicating a potential upside of 71.25%. Given Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaxxinity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.4% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vaxxinity and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxxinity $70,000.00 3,253.89 -$75.22 million ($0.60) -3.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $243.23 million 14.77 -$176.06 million ($1.43) -23.50

Vaxxinity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxxinity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vaxxinity beats Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD. It is also developing UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; anti-PCSK9 that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; and UB-612 for neutralizing the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Vaxxinity, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

