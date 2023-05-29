VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $225.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $229.72.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,259 shares of company stock worth $8,799,705. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

