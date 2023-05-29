Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $81.00 at Bank of America

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.67.

VSAT stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,607 shares of company stock worth $63,644. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viasat in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 989,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 361,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

