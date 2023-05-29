Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $81.00 at Bank of America

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Viasat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Viasat Price Performance
VSAT stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Viasat has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27.
Insider Activity at Viasat
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,830 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viasat in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 989,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 361,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.