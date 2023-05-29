Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AIO opened at $16.71 on Monday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

