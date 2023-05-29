Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 824.29 ($10.25).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTY shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.82) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.20) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.45) to GBX 871 ($10.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 987 ($12.28) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 740 ($9.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Vistry Group Trading Down 1.5 %

LON:VTY opened at GBX 740 ($9.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 778.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.49. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 860.47, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 502 ($6.24) and a one year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.78).

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistry Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,395.35%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 750 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000,000 ($7,462,686.57). Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vistry Group

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Stories

