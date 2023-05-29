W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,523 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $19,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after purchasing an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock worth $37,505,841. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.7 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $664.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $669.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $631.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.