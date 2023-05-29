Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-$6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $627.11 billion-$627.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.99 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $1.63-$1.68 EPS.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

WMT stock opened at $146.42 on Monday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.90 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.13.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,569,905 shares of company stock worth $2,773,479,413. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

