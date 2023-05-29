Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in May

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the April 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.31 on Monday. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

