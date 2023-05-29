Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 33.4% in May

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the April 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wealth Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.31 on Monday. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
Wealth Minerals Company Profile
