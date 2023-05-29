Wedbush Boosts Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $505.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $11.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $497.69.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $465.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.56. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $238.43 and a one year high of $503.48.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

