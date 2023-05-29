Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WDAY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. OTR Global raised Workday to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $223.44.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $216.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.77. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.78, a P/E/G ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

