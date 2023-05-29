XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Financial Comparison

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) and Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.1% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of XBiotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Cue Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cue Biopharma has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech -820.45% -12.81% -12.46% Cue Biopharma -12,005.79% -89.72% -62.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XBiotech and Cue Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares XBiotech and Cue Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech $3.51 million 47.44 -$32.90 million ($1.19) -4.60 Cue Biopharma $1.25 million 135.07 -$53.01 million ($1.34) -2.92

XBiotech has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Biopharma. XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XBiotech and Cue Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Cue Biopharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cue Biopharma has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 113.13%. Given Cue Biopharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cue Biopharma is more favorable than XBiotech.

Summary

XBiotech beats Cue Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech

XBiotech, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease. The company was founded by Ronald D. Seidel III, Steven Almo, and Rodolfo Chaparro on December 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

