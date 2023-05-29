Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Update

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,183,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 3,519,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41,836.0 days.
Yeahka Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of Yeahka stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Yeahka has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $2.69.
Yeahka Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yeahka (YHEKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Yeahka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeahka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.