Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,183,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 30th total of 3,519,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41,836.0 days.

Yeahka Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Yeahka stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Yeahka has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

Yeahka Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yeahka Limited, an investment holding company, provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides merchant solutions, including SaaS digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services; and in-store e-commerce services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yeahka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeahka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.