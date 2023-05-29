Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the April 30th total of 373,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,561.0 days.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of YUEIF opened at $1.38 on Monday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

