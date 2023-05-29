Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 847,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 559.4 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDPF opened at $38.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,140.99% and a negative return on equity of 164.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

