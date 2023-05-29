Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). On average, analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,575 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after acquiring an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after buying an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,984,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

