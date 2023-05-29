Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.6 %
NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $32.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,575 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after acquiring an additional 926,900 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,861,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,309,000 after buying an additional 857,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,984,000.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
