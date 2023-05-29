Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Up 59.4% in May

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,002,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 4,391,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Zhaojin Mining Industry Trading Up 31.4 %

ZHAOF opened at $1.41 on Monday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Get Zhaojin Mining Industry alerts:

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. It produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.