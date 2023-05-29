Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Short Interest Up 59.4% in May

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,002,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the April 30th total of 4,391,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Zhaojin Mining Industry Trading Up 31.4 %
ZHAOF opened at $1.41 on Monday. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
