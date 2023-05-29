ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $6.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 185.78%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,299.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

