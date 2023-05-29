Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.5691 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZIONO opened at $24.00 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.65.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZIONO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.