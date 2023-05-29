Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 7,000 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $488,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $124.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.92.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

