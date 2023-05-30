107 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Shares of EL stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.03 and its 200 day moving average is $240.79.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

