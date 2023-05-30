22,274 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.35.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.